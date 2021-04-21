DnB Asset Management AS Buys 931 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $316.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.50 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

