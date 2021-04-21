DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

