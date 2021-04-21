DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 150.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.