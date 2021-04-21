DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.08 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

