DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.