DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 282,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

FTV opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

