DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 9,700 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

