Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $62.23 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Dock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million and $11.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 852,894,035 coins and its circulating supply is 661,169,680 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

