Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $175.24 million and $3.99 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars.

