DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average is $227.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.