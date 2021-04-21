DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 502,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

