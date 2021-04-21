DODO (DODO) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00006638 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $399.11 million and $58.48 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

