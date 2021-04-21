DogeCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,630.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $4,630.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001389 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002647 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,690,798 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

