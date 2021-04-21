Dogecoin Price Up 152.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion and approximately $16.80 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 152.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.81 or 0.00494941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,279,689,645 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

