Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. 90,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,011.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

