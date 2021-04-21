Donu Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donu has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Donu has a market cap of $135,396.12 and $3.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00128182 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Donu

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Donu Coin Trading

