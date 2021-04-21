Donut (DONUT) Trading 105.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 105.9% against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $449,085.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

