Dora Factory Market Capitalization Tops $45.81 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $30.19 or 0.00054400 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

