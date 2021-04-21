Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 4,500 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,063. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $490.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

