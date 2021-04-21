dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.80

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 182.83 ($2.39). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.34), with a volume of 435,142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £534.56 million and a PE ratio of 49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.35.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.