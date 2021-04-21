Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 67,592 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

