Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 800,474 SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,665,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.55% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $2,969,253. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

