Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,198 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

