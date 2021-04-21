Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.55 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

