Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

