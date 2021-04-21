Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

