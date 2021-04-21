Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $396.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

