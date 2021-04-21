Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

