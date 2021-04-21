Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

