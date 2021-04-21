Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

