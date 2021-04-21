Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,865.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.