Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $310.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.