Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average of $277.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

