Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

