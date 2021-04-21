Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,251,272 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,272 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,047,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Discovery by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

