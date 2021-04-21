Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $313.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.