Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

