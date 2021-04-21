Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 51,052 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,052 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.33% of Core Laboratories worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

