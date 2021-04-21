Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,002 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

