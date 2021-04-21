Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $91,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.