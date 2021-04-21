Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.12. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 42,078 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

