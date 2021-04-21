Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.12. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 42,078 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
