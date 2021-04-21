Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.