Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,845. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Dover by 33.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

