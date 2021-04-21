Dovu Achieves Market Cap of $69.26 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Dovu has a total market cap of $69.26 million and $4.21 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded up 164.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

