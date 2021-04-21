DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $13,946.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 96.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00073897 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

