Dragon Coins Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.42 million and $17.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

