DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.27 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $2,858.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,506.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.75 or 0.01716463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00538154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

