Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.19 and traded as high as C$21.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 80,442 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.