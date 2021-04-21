Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7932 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

DRETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.