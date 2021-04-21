Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DBX opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

